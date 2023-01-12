NP Habitat for Humanity and RDAP announce contestants for the 2023 Lip Sync Battle

Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership.(PRNewswire)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.

Contestants representing Habitat for Humanity (Team Blue) and RDAP (Team Green) are the following: Battle #1: Chasity Jenny (Team Blue) versus Sheelagh Lucas (Team Green) Battle #2: Justin Thompson (Team Blue) versus Craig Cullinan (Team Green) Battle #3: Kelsley Wilkinson (Team Blue) versus Jamie Anderson (Team Green).

Watch the event’s Facebook page for forthcoming information on the contestants and the event. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 each, or visit the Habitat office at 420 North Cottonwood Street, Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

About Habitat for Humanity: NPAHFH works hard to make safe, decent, affordable homes available to low-income families. Through the support from the community, we provide a hand up, rather than a hand out to those seeking a decent home of their own. Homes are built with volunteer labor and sold to qualified families at no profit, with no-interest loans.

About Rape/Domestic Abuse Program: RDAP is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided free of charge. RDAP’s services are available in the counties of Lincoln, Logan, Hooker, Thomas, Cherry, and McPherson — including the communities of North Platte, Wallace, Wellfleet, Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Sutherland, Thedford, Stapleton, Tryon, Valentine and Mullen

