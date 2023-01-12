Quiet and warming conditions over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, conditions will be on the tranquail side with a warming trend coming into the viewing area.

High pressure will be in control over the next few days and this will allow for the region to have sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday, which is normal for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 10s and potentially the 20s in some locations. Once we get into the day on Friday and into Saturday, conditions will continue to warm up with highs in the 40s and 50s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity will increase due to the southerly flow that we will be acquiring during this time.

Marvelous and moderating conditions over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

As we get into Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions will turn more on the cloudy side and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 40s, as a weak shortwave disturbance moves through. This disturbance for now will remain weak and it will mainly be dry for now.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.