Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5

reaching one classroom at a time is back here in the new year where fat dogs the wilkinson...
reaching one classroom at a time is back here in the new year where fat dogs the wilkinson company and the north platte public schools district foundation all come together to help teachers in need that are finding innovative ways to impact their classroom(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number five to Alice Boyer, who is currently the 7th grade English teacher at Adams Middle School. With the money, Boyer wants to start a 30 book challenge project to help encourage her students to fall in love with reading. In the project she will award students for every six books they read all the way up to the goal of 30 books.

“Not only is it the vocab but being exposed to a lot of different words they may not know and we’ve done a lot of work with root words this year so if you come across a word you don’t know, rely on those roots,” Boyer said. “Also the experiences too, we may not be able to go to different places in the world and through those experiences they may build background knowledge and connect to new learning so I really feel like reading is fundamental and it gives us experiences and gives us knowledge that we may not get otherwise.”

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their names here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

