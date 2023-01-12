The real estate crises in North Platte

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult.

“Historically, there were more developers in town, and their list included a lot of them, especially with the price of lumber, labor, and everything else. They kind of said we’re out, we can’t do this anymore,” Gateway’s real estate agent Aaron Vieyra stated.

Vieyra is optimistic about this just being a temporary setback for the industry.

“With all of the projects going on in North Platte, such as the mall, sustainable beef, and the rail park, which could include a casino, things will pick up,” Vieyra predicted.

He acknowledged that another part of the problem is getting people to stay in town, which has been a hurdle for some time.

“Overall, with the projects, we’re looking at, obviously all businesses are having trouble finding employees; however, I believe it will happen if we think positively; hopefully, people will realize that we have some good paying jobs in town and want to come to North Platte.”

There is some optimism in the air as North Platte is finally evolving and reinventing itself as the railroad business is slowly dying. Vieyra mentioned there was one last thing that needed to be addressed. “The only thing that might hold us back is a lack of development for housing; that’s what we need, whether it’s apartments or housing.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for 90 minutes Tuesday.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire in the area of Highway 6...
Chemical fire reported in Chase County
Closed tonight from 10PM - 4am
NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday

Latest News

Real estate crisis in North Platte
Real estate crisis in North Platte
Nebraska State Capitol
District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson introduces a bill to require NE to provide grant for outdoor youth education camp facilities
North Platte Police Department Chief of Police Steve Reeves (Right) Deputy Chief Kendall...
Veteran of North Platte Police Department promoted to Deputy Chief
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-10-2022
Slightly warmer, with some sun, and a few moisture chances this week