Rep. Adrian Smith drops the first bill of Congressional Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fresh off grueling speaker elections that spanned more than four days last week and ended on a historic 15th ballot.

A Congressional Classmate of newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy is advocating that there is no one better for the crucial job.

I did vote for Kevin McCarthy throughout the process. He and I are classmates from our first election. I think he is the most prepared and the most capable. The vote last week is not consistent with recent history but it has happened before. We shouldn’t be afraid of having disagreements. It’s a narrow majority right now, there are going to be disagreements but ultimately we have to work to get things done.

Congressman Smith dropped HR 23 commonly referred to as the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which would repeal legislation that doubled the size of the IRS.

H.R. 23 is to repeal legislation pushed through by democrats that more than doubled the size of the Internal Revenue Service. That’s disregarding what needed to be done to update the IRS. The IRS has a history that concerns me. Back when Bill Clinton was president he realized that the IRS was auditing people who did not need to be audited.

Congressman Smith’s bill has been endorsed by fellow Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood.

