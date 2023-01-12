South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) Basketball tournament brackets released

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) has released brackets for their upcoming tournament scheduled to begin on Jan. 16 at Mid-Plains Community College.

Bridgeport has claimed the top seed in the girl’s bracket earning the Lady Bulldogs a first-round bye. The Lady Panthers of Hersey have claimed the second seed and will take on their Lincoln County rival, the Lady Sailors of Sutherland.

The Lady Irish of North Platte Saint Patrick’s has secured the third seed and will take on the Lady Longhorns of Kimball. Meanwhile, Perkins County and Chase County will face off in the battle of the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively.

In the boy’s bracket, North Platte Saint Patrick’s has secured the top seed garnering a first-round bye. Bridgeport has claimed the second seed and will face off against Sutherland. The third-seeded Plainsmen of Perkins County will take on the sixth-seeded Longhorns of Kimball. The Longhorns of Chase County will take on the fifth-seeded Panthers of Hershey.

Copies of the brackets can be found below.

The SPVA Conference has released brackets for the 2023 tournament (SPVA)

