Veteran of North Platte Police Department promoted to Deputy Chief

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A law enforcement veteran was promoted to deputy chief with the North Platte Police Department.

Kendall Allision’s Law Enforcement career began at the Lincoln County Detention Center in 1982, being promoted to deputy sheriff in 1984 before coming to the North Platte Police Department in 1988.

Allision has served 20 years as a sergeant and just over two years as a lieutenant.

Deputy Chief Allison will oversee the police department’s patrol, dispatch, and animal control departments. D.C. Allision was officially appointed deputy chief last month.

