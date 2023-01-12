Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours. (Source: WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours.

Officials say two men were working when the trench collapsed around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One worker made it out, but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Crews worked for hours to free the man, and he was finally pulled to safety at 10:18 p.m.

It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries, but officials said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for 90 minutes Tuesday.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire in the area of Highway 6...
Chemical fire reported in Chase County
Frank Snyder, formerly of KRVN, is in critical condition at a Kearney hospital.
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
Cows
Bion Environmental Technologies partners with Lincoln Counties Olson Farms/TD Angus

Latest News

New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows
Nebraska Chamber holds an update briefing
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6