Attorney General Mike Hilgers comments on Perkins County Canal Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project.

One of the most important responsibilities of the Attorney General is defending the rights of Nebraskans and one of the most important of those rights is the right to our water which is one of our most important resources in the state. The dispute with Colorado over the scope and enforcement of the 1923 Colorado - Nebraska Water Compact which gives us very significant rights in Nebraska to significant water flows during the non-irrigated season so long as we build the Perkins County Canal is a situation I’m very familiar with.

Attorney General Hilgers said that if the Perkins County Canal is built it will be beneficial for all Nebraskans.

“We’ll be able to enforce the rights of those flows in the non-irrigated seasons which has a significant impact on Western Nebraska but also those in Eastern Nebraska,” Hilgers said. “Lincoln and Omaha rely on water from the Platte River. It will be very important for us to exercise our rights by building the canal. Now as Attorney General instead of trying to work legislation through the system, I’ll stand ready to force the terms of the contract once the canal is built. We want to have a good relationship with our partners in Colorado, so we’ll have a good dialog with them. My hope is at the end of the day we don’t have to have a legal pursuit over something that I think is clear but at the end of the day, it is going to hinge on the State of Nebraska building that canal.”

