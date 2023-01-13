Attorney General Mike Hilgers comments on Perkins County Canal Project

(KOLNKGIN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project.

Attorney General Hilgers said that if the Perkins County Canal is built it will be beneficial for all Nebraskans.

“We’ll be able to enforce the rights of those flows in the non-irrigated seasons which has a significant impact on Western Nebraska but also those in Eastern Nebraska,” Hilgers said. “Lincoln and Omaha rely on water from the Platte River. It will be very important for us to exercise our rights by building the canal. Now as Attorney General instead of trying to work legislation through the system, I’ll stand ready to force the terms of the contract once the canal is built. We want to have a good relationship with our partners in Colorado, so we’ll have a good dialog with them. My hope is at the end of the day we don’t have to have a legal pursuit over something that I think is clear but at the end of the day, it is going to hinge on the State of Nebraska building that canal.”

