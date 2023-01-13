Bacon: Don’t rush to get rid of Santos

(CNN) - Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos is standing defiant, dismissing growing calls to resign, and now a Nebraska lawmaker is weighing in.

Santos has admitted to lying about his background during his run for office, including past employment with Goldman & Sachs; as well as real estate properties he’s owned. He’s even said he graduated from the top of his class at Baruch College, a top New York college; and was a star volleyball player.

Though none of this is true, Congressman Don Bacon said this week that everyone should slow down on the rush to get rid of Santos.

”Is this someone who you trust to have access to the nation’s secrets?“ he was asked.

“I think we’ll still keep looking at this and get the facts,” Bacon said.

If Santos resigns, he’d vacate a district president Biden won by eight points, giving Democrats a chance to cut into McCarthy’s razor-thin House majority.

