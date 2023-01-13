Chase County basketball hosts Perkins County

Perkins County vs Chase County Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Chase County played host to Perkins County on Thursday evening in Imperial as the girls and boys both took to the court.

The girls game was all Chase County from the start as the Longhorns jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, and just halfway through the quarter the score was 20-4. The Longhorns would not look back as the game progressed as they go on to take the victory 59-20.

The Boys game saw the Plainsmen get off to the hot start leading by double digits, but Chase County closed in in the second to make it a 5 point game at the half. But Perkins county would go on to pull away in the second half and take the victory 46-31.

Next up for the Plainsmen is a Friday match-up with Wauneta-Palisade, and for Chase County, the Longhorns travel to take on Gothenburg on Friday. Both schools will then take part in the SPVA tournament next week with first round games at the higher seed, with all remaining games played at North Platte Community College.

