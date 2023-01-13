Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, reports say

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump over 21 Hummers at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Stuntman Robbie Knievel, the son of Evel Knievel, died at the age of 60 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to multiple reports.

His brother, Kelly Knievel, told CBS News on Friday that he died in Reno after being in hospice for three days. Robbie Knievel’s three daughters were by his side, his brother said.

Following in his daredevil father’s footsteps, Robbie Knievel performed a number of high-profile motorcycle jumps over his career. The successful jump over the Caesar’s Palace fountains in 1989, a jump his father had failed to make in 1967, was among those shown live on national television.

He started performing jumps at a young age as an opener at his Evel Knievel’s events before going on his own. Other notable stunts were a jump over the Grand Canyon in 1999 and jumping over five military planes on the USS Intrepid in 2004.

His final jump was in 2011 in Coachella, California at the Spotlight 29 Casino.

