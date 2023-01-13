Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.

According to the Black Township Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a farm in Mount Vernon shortly after 1 p.m. and were on the scene for nearly five hours.

Fire officials confirmed the farmer died, despite several agencies’ efforts to save him.

“The outcome of this event was not what everyone was hoping for, but no one gave up trying to do everything they could to help someone in need. We continue to pray for everyone involved,” Black Township Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

The farmer’s name has not been released.

