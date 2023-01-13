Getting to know new Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.

“We really just did it the old-fashioned Nebraska way,” Hilgers said. “With grit, hard work, and persistence. Ultimately when I left the firm it was up to 140 professionals across the county and was named one the fastest-growing companies in the country four times over the last several years. About six years ago I ran for the Legislature. Serving as the rules chair, the executive chair, and the speaker of the 107th Legislative Session. I’ve been in this building trying to do the work of the people for the last six years and am excited I’m on day five now as Attorney General.”

Attorney General Hilgers and new Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen held their first of what should be many joint press conferences earlier this week. Announcing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“It happens in Nebraska unfortunately,” Hilgers said. “It happens outside of Omaha and Lincoln, it happens in rural Nebraska as well. It was an honor to be with Governor Pillen at that press conference. Governor Pillen is a great man, he is very conservative and a thoughtful person. We have a decent amount of things in common, he’s a great business owner that has built his own business and worked very hard. We have a great working relationship and our teams have great working relationships. I think he is going to be an outstanding Governor for the State of Nebraska. I’m looking forward to being on the team and helping advance the interests of the state.”

