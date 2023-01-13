Gothenburg and Cozad renew their Dawson County rivalry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the Battle at the Barn as two Dawson County teams renew their rivalry with Cozad hosting Gothenburg. At the top of the key, Makaia Baker finds freshman Taryn Chytka on the right block for a tricky shot over the top of two Gothenburg Defenders.

Soon after the Lady Swedes force a turnover and capitalize on a basket from Clara Evert. The defense would be a key in this matchup for Gothenburg as they force another turnover as Ashlyn Richeson connects with her Junior teammate Aubrey O’Hare.

Gothenburg claims the victory 43-19 to advance to 10-1 on the season. Cozad falls to 3-10 on the season.

In the boy’s game, Gothenburg’s big men in the paint were forces to be reckoned with as Tucker Kieth scores the first basket of the contest, and soon after Senor Kai Jorgenson adds on two more. Cozad’s first bucket of the game would come from Junior Kai Jorgenson.

Strong play inside catapults Gothenburg over Cozad 58-38.

The Haymakers drop to 7-6 on the season and will look to get back in the win column Saturday when they travel to Centura. The Swedes meanwhile, advance to 6-5 on the season and will take on Chase County Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.