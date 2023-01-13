Great Plains Health helps a North Platte man get a new wheelchair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte man is moving into the New Year with a new electric wheelchair, due to the collaborative efforts of the Great Plains Health Innovation Network (GPHIN) and his care team at Great Plains Health.

Dan Knuter is visually impaired and has faced a number of health challenges over the years, but with his determination and central vision intact, he has been able to use an electric wheelchair to maintain mobility. Tragically, Knuter lost his electric wheelchair in an accident at the beginning of 2022, but Knuter’s care team at Great Plains Health helped him through the process of getting a new one.

GPHIN supports the delivery of high-quality, low-cost patient care through teamwork, transparency, and the use of data analytics. The goal of GPHIN is to foster innovation and provide the necessary support to improve the overall coordination of care, prevention of disease, and management of chronic illness, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “My wheelchair gives me my independence and it helps my self-esteem,” said Knuter, who is self-employed through a vending business and enjoys making wooden hunting bows as a hobby. “I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do and needed to do without my chair.”

An interdepartmental team at Great Plains Health worked with Knuter to complete the documentation and paperwork through Medicaid to make it possible. Dr. Aleeta Somers-Dehaney, pain management, played a pivotal role in the process. She says that she can see the impact a new electric wheelchair has for Dan. “As time has progressed, we are seeing Dan get better,” said Dr. Aleeta SomersDehaney. “He is able to make his appointments and take his dog outside. He has an improved quality of life, and it was really a team effort to make this possible for Dan.”

Renee Callaghan, BSW, care coordination services, GPHIN, says Knuter has faced some challenges, but that care coordination has helped to facilitate the health care, social resources, and support system that he needs to help improve his quality of life. Callaghan echoes Dr. Aleeta Somers-Dehaney’s sentiment on teamwork. “We didn’t know how long it would take for the wheelchair to come,” said Callaghan. “When we found out he was getting it so quickly, it was truly a miracle. It was so amazing for all of us.”

Brenda Jackson, occupational therapist, helps patients through the process of getting equipment that is covered by Medicare and Medicaid. “It was super exciting because Dan’s wheels were his legs, his life,” said Jackson. “As an occupational therapist, my goal is to see people live the best life that they can. Dan was just so, so grateful. It was a win all the way around.”

Heather Frederick, RN, care coordinator, GPHIN, has worked with Knuter since he first connected with GPHIN in July of 2022. “There are so many resources out there that help people, and many people do not even know these resources exist,” said Frederick. “This was vital for Dan. He cannot get around like most people. He got the best Christmas present ever.”

To learn more about GPHIN and the opportunities with care coordination, please call 308.568.7539.

A North Platte man is moving into the New Year with a new electric wheelchair, due to the collaborative efforts of the Great Plains Health Innovation Network (GPHIN) and his care team at Great Plains Health. (Great Plains Health)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.