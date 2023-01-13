Hershey hosts St. Pat’s and Sutherland for Wrestling Triangular
High School Wrestling
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hosted the Irish of St. Pat’s and the Sutherland Sailors for a wrestling triangular. Below are the results of the event track wrestling.
Hershey vs. St. Pat’s (Hershey 48-36)
120- Ethan Elliott (Hershey) defeats Hudson Deeds (St. Pat’s)
126- Keltin Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s)
132- Brodey Hund (Hershey) defeats Mason Giebler (St. Pat’s)
138- Wyatt Sachtjen (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
145- Riggin Hutchison (Hershey) defeats Dax Connick (St. Pat’s)
152- Rhodee Hill (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
160- Jaydon Parker (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
170- Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) defeats Landon Farmer (Hershey)
182- Gage Deeds (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)
195- Logan Dodson (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)
220- Braxton Richards (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)
285- Ben Melton (St. Pat’s) defeats Charlie Koch (Hershey)
106- Logan Robirds (St. Pat’s) defeats Logan Moore (Hershey)
113- Jarrett Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
Sutherland vs. St. Pat’s (Sutherland 57-24)
126- Oliver Nutter (Sutherland) defeats Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s)
132- Mason Giebler (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)
138- Cauy Kohl (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
145- Kason Bruns (Sutherland) defeats Emilio Dimas (St. Pat’s)
152- Ryker Copeland (Sutherland) defeats Dax Connick (St. Pat’s)
160- Cole Kerner (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
170-Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) defeats Hayden Anderson (Sutherland)
182- Kole Walz (Sutherland) defeats Gage Deeds (St. Pat’s)
195- Connor Bryner (Sutherland) defeats Logan Dodson (St. Pat’s)
220- Braxton Richards (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)
285- Ben Melton (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)
106- Grady Dempcy (Sutherland) defeats Logan Robirds (St. Pat’s)
113- Scotty Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)
120- Luke Harper (Sutherland) defeats Hudson Deeds (St. Pat’s)
Hershey vs. Sutherland (Sutherland 48-37)
132- Clemente Carrizales (Hershey) defeats Open (Sutherland)
138- Cauy Kohl (Sutherland) defeats Brodey Hund (Hershey)
145- Kason Bruns (Sutherland) defeats Riggin Hutchison (Hershey)
152- Rhodee Hill (Hershey) defeats Ryker Copeland (Sutherland)
160- Cole Kerner (Sutherland) defeats Jaydon Parker (Hershey)
170- Hayden Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Landon Farmer (Hershey)
182- Kole Walz (Sutherland) defeats Open (Hershey)
195- Connor Bryner (Sutherland) defeats Open (Hershey)
220- Both schools open
285- Charlie Koch (Hershey) defeats Open (Sutherland)
106- Scotty Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Logan Moore (Hershey)
113- Jarrett Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Grady Dempcy (Sutherland)
120- Ethan Elliott (Hershey) defeats Luke Harper (Sutherland)
126- Oliver Nutter (Sutherland) defeats Keltin Vanarsdall (Hershey)
