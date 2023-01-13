Hershey hosts St. Pat’s and Sutherland for Wrestling Triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hosted the Irish of St. Pat’s and the Sutherland Sailors for a wrestling triangular. Below are the results of the event track wrestling.

Hershey vs. St. Pat’s (Hershey 48-36)

120- Ethan Elliott (Hershey) defeats Hudson Deeds (St. Pat’s)

126- Keltin Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s)

132- Brodey Hund (Hershey) defeats Mason Giebler (St. Pat’s)

138- Wyatt Sachtjen (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

145- Riggin Hutchison (Hershey) defeats Dax Connick (St. Pat’s)

152- Rhodee Hill (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

160- Jaydon Parker (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

170- Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) defeats Landon Farmer (Hershey)

182- Gage Deeds (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)

195- Logan Dodson (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)

220- Braxton Richards (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Hershey)

285- Ben Melton (St. Pat’s) defeats Charlie Koch (Hershey)

106- Logan Robirds (St. Pat’s) defeats Logan Moore (Hershey)

113- Jarrett Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

Sutherland vs. St. Pat’s (Sutherland 57-24)

126- Oliver Nutter (Sutherland) defeats Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s)

132- Mason Giebler (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)

138- Cauy Kohl (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

145- Kason Bruns (Sutherland) defeats Emilio Dimas (St. Pat’s)

152- Ryker Copeland (Sutherland) defeats Dax Connick (St. Pat’s)

160- Cole Kerner (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

170-Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) defeats Hayden Anderson (Sutherland)

182- Kole Walz (Sutherland) defeats Gage Deeds (St. Pat’s)

195- Connor Bryner (Sutherland) defeats Logan Dodson (St. Pat’s)

220- Braxton Richards (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)

285- Ben Melton (St. Pat’s) defeats Open (Sutherland)

106- Grady Dempcy (Sutherland) defeats Logan Robirds (St. Pat’s)

113- Scotty Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Open (St. Pat’s)

120- Luke Harper (Sutherland) defeats Hudson Deeds (St. Pat’s)

Hershey vs. Sutherland (Sutherland 48-37)

132- Clemente Carrizales (Hershey) defeats Open (Sutherland)

138- Cauy Kohl (Sutherland) defeats Brodey Hund (Hershey)

145- Kason Bruns (Sutherland) defeats Riggin Hutchison (Hershey)

152- Rhodee Hill (Hershey) defeats Ryker Copeland (Sutherland)

160- Cole Kerner (Sutherland) defeats Jaydon Parker (Hershey)

170- Hayden Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Landon Farmer (Hershey)

182- Kole Walz (Sutherland) defeats Open (Hershey)

195- Connor Bryner (Sutherland) defeats Open (Hershey)

220- Both schools open

285- Charlie Koch (Hershey) defeats Open (Sutherland)

106- Scotty Anderson (Sutherland) defeats Logan Moore (Hershey)

113- Jarrett Vanarsdall (Hershey) defeats Grady Dempcy (Sutherland)

120- Ethan Elliott (Hershey) defeats Luke Harper (Sutherland)

126- Oliver Nutter (Sutherland) defeats Keltin Vanarsdall (Hershey)

