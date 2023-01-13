Milder and mainly sunny conditions Friday; Overall dry conditions during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A mild and dry day is in store for the day Friday, with an overall nice weekend ahead for the region for those weekend plans.

With a southwest to southeasterly flow developing during the day on Friday, this is going to let us see conditions more milder than what we saw on the day Thursday. Highs will be above average for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 40s with the humidity levels increasing. Mainly sunny conditions will be around the area with a few fair weather clouds moving into the region. As we get into the overnight hours, conditions will cool slightly into the 20s with some passing clouds.

A peaceful and mild day for this time of year during the day Friday
A peaceful and mild day for this time of year during the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

As we get into the weekend, the conditions will get even milder during the day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with a southeats wind around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Sunday, a shortwave disturbance will be moving through and allow for even more cloud cover and highs in the 40s. Overnight Sunday, a chance of wintry precipitation does exist, but at this time, only minimum to no impacts are expected. During Martin Luther King Jr. Day itself, temperatures will be in the 40s with parched conditions.

An overall dry and mild weeeknd ahead, with wintry weather possible Sunday night
An overall dry and mild weeeknd ahead, with wintry weather possible Sunday night(Andre Brooks)

