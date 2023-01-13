NPCC Women host York University JV

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-12 Lady Knights welcome the York University Lady Panther’s JV Team to town. In the Lady Knight’s previous game, they fell to Hastings College JV by a final score of 53-48. The Lady Knights look to get back in the win column tonight with a win over the Panthers.

NPCC comes away with a big 66-34 win over York JV. The Lady Knights improve to 4-12 on the season.

The Lady Knights will return to action on Saturday, January 14th against Air Force Prep.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.