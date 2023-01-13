Sandhills-Thedford Knights hosted the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhills-Thedford Knights host the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes in a doubleheader.

Starting off with the boys, the Knights come in with a 6-4 record looking to take advantage of their home court advantage. The Coyotes are in search of their first win of the season, as they are 0-11 coming into this game.

The Coyotes came out swinging in the first quarter, taking a four-point lead into the second.

In the second, though, it was a different ballgame as the Knights went on a 20-2 run to have them up by double digits at halftime. In the second half, it was more of the same as the first, as the Knights won comfortably, 53-34.

In the second game, it’s the girls’ turn, as the Lady Knights come in with a 6-4 record and the Lady Coyotes have a 3-6 record.

The Lady Knights got off to a hot start as they led 11-2 early. They would continue the momentum as they came away with the win, 40–30.

