University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday.

According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:

Name Position Annual Compensation Marcus Satterfield Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach $1,400,000 Ed Foley Special Teams Coordinator $550,000 EJ Barthel Running Backs Coach $285,000 Evan Cooper Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach $670,000 Terrance Knighton Defensive Line Coach $400,000 Corey Campbell Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach $450,000 Tony White Defensive Coordinator $1,000,000 Donovan Raiola Offensive Line Coach $325,000

Satterfield and White are the highest paid assistant coaches in the program’s history.

