Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday.

Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.

Revenue Chair Lou Ann Linehan introduced a measure that would adopt the Nebraska Teacher Recruitment and Retention Act.

Senator Bruce Bostelman of Brainard introduced a measure that would change provisions relating to the state Game and Parks Commission and the Game Law.

A few measures are being introduced that relate to how Nebraskans vote. Senator Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue introduced a measure that would require video surveillance of voting and provide requirements for paper ballots, vote scanning devices, and, voting tabulating equipment. As Elmwood Senator Rob Clements introduced a proposal that would change provisions relating to ballots for early voting under the Election Act.

Appointed Norfolk Senator Robert Dover introduced a constitutional amendment that would change legislative term limits to three consecutive terms.

Nebraska Lawmakers have until Jan. 18 to continue introducing new bills. A complete list of bills introduced thus far is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov.

