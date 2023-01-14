Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaac White

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a very decorated wrestler from Cozad High School. Isaac White is the reigning State Champion in the Class B 170-pound weight class.

After winning the State Title last year, White says it was definitely one of the highlights of his wrestling career. Coming back this year, White is motivated to make a run to do it again. White knows to achieve that, it’s going to be a tall task, but he’s willing to put in the work to get it done.

“I know coming into this year, it’s not just going to be given to me I’m going to have to work harder for it because I’m going to have a target on my back,” says White.

White’s younger Brother, Dreu White, also wrestles at Cozad. Being able to wrestle alongside his brother all these years has not only made Dreu a better wrestler but it’s also served as a great motivator for him as well.

“I like watching him achieve everything, state championships, and everything because it pushes me more and it pushes everyone more,” explains White (Dreu.)

Recently White (Isaac) reached another major milestone in his wrestling career. This season, he reached his 10th career win.

“Well I knew going into that match I had a good kid, so I was just focused on getting the win for the team because I knew it was going to be a tight dual. Then, after I won I knew that was my 100th win and it felt good, but it was also against a good kid so it felt even better,” says White.

Something that draws White to the sport of wrestling is all of the work that goes into it. White began wrestling when he was four years old, and through the years he has enjoyed the process of becoming the wrestler that he is today.

“I love the competition every day and coming in and having to work to be better than someone and not just being naturally more athletic,” explains White.

White plans to wrestle in college next year, but he has not decided where at this time.

