Hershey basketball hosts Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted the Valentine Badgers for a boys and girls basketball doubleheader on Friday evening.

The Panthers would win a tightly contested girls game that saw the neither team able to extend the lead out past 6 points for the majority of the first three quarters. Hershey would get a big run in the fourth to put it away as the Panthers win this one 43-35.

In the boys game the Panthers would see themselves behind early 6-0, but from that moment onward Hershey would dominate on their way to a 59-28 victory.

Next up for the Panthers in the the SPVA tournament which sees the girls hosting Sutherland on Tuesday, and the boys traveling to Imperial Monday to take on Chase County.

