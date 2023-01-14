Imperial woman celebrates 100th birthday

Imperial woman turns 100
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Imperial’s Virginia Hixon celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday with friends and family in attendance.

Hixon has spent the majority of her life here in Nebraska living on a farm in Perkins county where her and her husband grew corn and wheat. Hixon Also Worked in the Grant hospital where she prepared food.

Hixon had one piece of advice for the younger generations, “I just loved my work, and my co-workers I worked together with,” Hixon said, “we didn’t make it work, we made it fun.”

