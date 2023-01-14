The Lady Irish come away victorious over Overton

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-5 Lady Irish host the 10-2 Overton Eagles. The Irish come into the game on a seven-game winning streak as they look to make it eight in a row.

At the end of the first half the Irish had a 22-12 lead over the Eagles.

The Eagles coming out in the second half trying to make a comeback and they do. The game comes down to the final seconds, but the Lady Irish hang on to capture the 41-37 win over Overton.

The night’s leading scorer for the Irish was Tonja Heirigs with 22 points.

The Irish improve to 9-5 on the season.

The Lady Irish return to action on Tuesday for the SPVA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Capitol
District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson introduces a bill to require NE to provide grant for outdoor youth education camp facilities
Fire crews battle fire at fertilizer plant in Lamar.
Fire crews battle fire at fertilizer plant
A new specialty plate introduced this month will raise funds to support educational programs by...
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
Adrian Smith
Rep. Adrian Smith drops the first bill of Congressional Session
The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week

Latest News

Liam Cronin Wrestling vs Minnesota
Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9
Saint Pat's vs. Overton Boy's Basketball Highlights
St. Pat’s gets a big win at home over Overton
North Platte Community College logo
North Platte Community College Men’s Basketball team hosts Trinidad State College
Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaac White
Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaac White