The Lady Irish come away victorious over Overton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-5 Lady Irish host the 10-2 Overton Eagles. The Irish come into the game on a seven-game winning streak as they look to make it eight in a row.

At the end of the first half the Irish had a 22-12 lead over the Eagles.

The Eagles coming out in the second half trying to make a comeback and they do. The game comes down to the final seconds, but the Lady Irish hang on to capture the 41-37 win over Overton.

The night’s leading scorer for the Irish was Tonja Heirigs with 22 points.

The Irish improve to 9-5 on the season.

The Lady Irish return to action on Tuesday for the SPVA Tournament.

