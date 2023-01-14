Lexington hosts North Platte in basketball double-header

North Platte sweeps Lexington in the double-header(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemaids are in action in the first game of the double header as they host the Bulldogs from North Platte. The Minutemaids are looking for their first win of the year, while the Lady Bulldogs are looking for their second win of the year.

Starting things off at halftime, it was all Bulldogs, as they led by 23. It was more of the same as the first as the Lady Bulldogs came away with a big 49-8 win.

The second part of the double header includes the boys. North Platte looked for their second win in a row as they came into the game with a 5-6 record and the Minutemen came in at 3-7.

The Minutemen struck early as they went on a quick 5-0 run to begin the game, causing North Platte to call timeout. Following the timeout, the Bulldogs go on a 21-5 run, leading by 11 points going into the second quarter.North Platte was up by 12 at the half (30-18).

The Bulldogs will take care of business on the road, 57-37.

