Nebraska Lawmakers consider Legislative rule changes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the Nebraska Legislature’s rule committee burnt the midnight oil Thursday evening. The group that is chaired by Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman considered 58 possible changes to the permanent rules that govern the legislature.

One of the most contested rules that will possibly change is a proposal by Hastings Senator Steve Halloran that would require the recording and announcement of all votes cast in the election of the speaker, standing committee chairpersons, the chairperson and vice chairperson of the Executive Board and the six elected members of the Executive Committee.

Senators currently elect those positions by secret ballot. Halloran said secret ballots for leadership positions are contrary to the value of transparency on which the state’s unicameral legislature was founded.

Chairman Erdman offered a measure that would remove a current provision in the rules that requires committee executive sessions to be open to the news media. The proposed change instead would require the executive sessions to be open only to committee members and “necessary staff.” Erdman said lawmakers need to be able to speak freely when deciding what action to take on a bill following a public hearing and that the media’s presence can hinder their ability to do so. All votes are recorded on a bill’s committee statement, he said, so nothing would be hidden by excluding the media from executive sessions.

The rule committee took no action on any of the proposed rule changes but is expected to file its report next week according to the Nebraska Unicameral’s online update. General file debate on the adoption of the permanent rules is tentatively scheduled to begin Jan. 19.

