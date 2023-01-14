North Platte Community College Men’s Basketball team hosts Trinidad State College

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Men’s Basketball team hosted Trinidad State College Friday evening.

Early in the contest Titus Washington drives in, leaving Jalen Bedford wide open for three to give Trinidad an early lead.

The Knights respond soon after as Josh Townley-Thomas connects with Ramiah Adediga for a big outside shot over the top of several defenders. Adediga putting on a clinic this evening as he soon after drives in, splits a few defenders, and gets a friendly Knights roll into the basket.

