St. Pat’s gets a big win at home over Overton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-2 Irish host the 6-5 Overton Eagles. The Irish come into the game off of a 50-35 win against Mullen.

After the first quarter of play, the Irish had a huge 19-2 lead over Overton. Brecken Erickson played a huge part in the first-quarter lead over the Eagles, as he scored 14 of those points.

The Irish had a 28-16 lead over the Eagles at the half.

In the end, Saint Pat’s comes away with a huge win at home tonight defeating the Eagles 68-33. The Irish improve to 12-2 on the season.

The night’s leading scorer for Saint Pat’s was Erickson with 23.

The Irish return to action on Monday for the SPVA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.