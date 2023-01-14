St. Pat’s gets a big win at home over Overton

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-2 Irish host the 6-5 Overton Eagles. The Irish come into the game off of a 50-35 win against Mullen.

After the first quarter of play, the Irish had a huge 19-2 lead over Overton. Brecken Erickson played a huge part in the first-quarter lead over the Eagles, as he scored 14 of those points.

The Irish had a 28-16 lead over the Eagles at the half.

In the end, Saint Pat’s comes away with a huge win at home tonight defeating the Eagles 68-33. The Irish improve to 12-2 on the season.

The night’s leading scorer for Saint Pat’s was Erickson with 23.

The Irish return to action on Monday for the SPVA Tournament.

