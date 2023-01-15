Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.(The Proctor Family)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the aurora police department on Saturday morning. Family said Robert is 89-years-old and 5′3″ and around 130 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm as well.

93-year-old Loveda Proctor is also 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.

93-year-old Loveda Proctor (seen on the right in both photos) is 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a...
93-year-old Loveda Proctor (seen on the right in both photos) is 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.(The Proctor Family)

The family said they were last seen in Grand Island on Thursday, January 12. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, with Nebraska Navy military issued plates with the number 1030.

Aurora Police is asking if anyone sees the car or the couple to call 911, and if anyone has leads call 402-694-5815.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Hixon poses with family members.
Imperial woman celebrates 100th birthday
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental
Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process
Nebraska Lawmakers consider Legislative rule changes
Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaac White
Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaac White
Two Arizona men were arrested by Nebraska State troopers for possessing a suspected 50,000...
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

Latest News

KNOP temps
Above average temperatures and clear skies for the next few days
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental
Arizona man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats to several locations in Omaha
Two Arizona men were arrested by Nebraska State troopers for possessing a suspected 50,000...
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl