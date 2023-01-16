92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

