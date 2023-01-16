Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental
Western Nebraska possible snow totals
Large snowfall possible for central Nebraska mid-week
Virginia Hixon poses with family members.
Imperial woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Nebraska lawmakers have introduced a bill to seal evictions records.
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
A new basketball court was unveiled Friday at Shively Park in South Louisville.
Republican Plains Activity Conference releases brackets for 2023 basketball tournament
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms