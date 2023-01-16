Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The calm before the storm Monday into Tuesday, as a major winter storm is on tap for a good deal of the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An area of high pressure will be the key weather system for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday with highs in the 40s for the former and the 30s for the latter with mainly cloudy conditions and winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the 10s to 20s, with increased in cloud cover Monday night and snowfall Tuesday night.

A mild and mostly cloudy day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Andre Brooks)

Our attention points towards a developing low pressure system on the Southwest coast of California. This system will be moving towards the north and east over the next couple days, arriving to the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday. With temperatures being the 20s, ample Gulf of Mexico moisture and instability, this will give us the potential for heavy snow across the region. With that being said, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for majoirty of the coverage zone Tuesday night into Wednesday night. In the Panhandle, 3 to 6 to 6 to 8 inches of snow possible and into Greater Nebraska, 6 to 8 to over 8 inches of snow possible to likely with locally higher amounts, especially along and south of Interstate 80. This system will cause hazardous travel concerns and disruption of regular activities. We will keep you posted as this system evolves.

The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

