NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPIce opened its rink for the first time on Saturday to an anxiously awaiting crowd.

Patrons from all over the state came by to test out the rink. Dozens of families and friends could be seen skating on the ice while KNOP was there.

The ice rink is located in Centennial Park and their schedule can be found here.

