Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather

Egan Jeffcoat, 5, died during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.

Egan died, and his mother was taken to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.

The sheriff said the family was only a quarter of a mile away from their home.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

“I could hear the young lady screaming. So, I ran down, and unfortunately, you know, she was screaming about her baby. And it’s a terrible thing,” Livery said.

Several community members said they were heartbroken to hear about Egan’s tragic death.

“I feel very sad for that mother. I’m definitely going to pray for that family because that’s a horrible loss,” resident Brenda McLeroy said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Egan’s funeral and to help his mom buy a new car.

“His mom picked him up early from school. They were trying to get home before the storm when a tree fell directly on their car,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world.”

