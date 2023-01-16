Republican Plains Activity Conference releases brackets for 2023 basketball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republican Plains Activity Conference has released the brackets for their 2023 basketball tournament.

Maywood-Hayes Center and Alma have claimed the top seed in both the boy’s and girl’s brackets, earning a first-round bye.

Elsewhere, in the West Division of the girl’s bracket; Paxton is the 2nd seed and will take on seventh-seeded Maxwell. The two teams had previously matched up against each other prior to the holiday break, and that game resulted in a 20-point victory for Paxton.

Wauneta-Palisade has claimed the third seed and will take on the sixth-seeded Tigers of Dundy-County-Stratton. In the battle of four and five seeds, Wallace (4) will play Hitchcock County (5).

In the East Division of the bracket, Southern Valley is the second seed and will play Bertrand (7). Cambridge has garnered the third seed and will take on Medicine Valley, (6). The battle of the fourth and fifth seeds features Southwest (4) and Southwest (5).

In the West Division of the Boy’s Bracket, Dundy-County-Stratton has claimed the second seed and will take on Wauneta Palisade (7). Paxton has garnered the third seed and will face off against Maxwell, the two teams played on December 16th a game that resulted in a 56-33 victory in favor of Paxton.

The battle of fourth and fifth seeds will feature Hitchcock County (4) and Wallace (5).

In the East Division of the Boy’s bracket; Cambridge has claimed the second seed and will take on Medicine Valley (7). Arapahoe has claimed the third seed and will take on Southwest (6). The battle of four and five seeds will feature Southern Valley (4) and Bertrand (5).

Copies of the brackets can be found below.

