Republican Plains Activity Conference releases brackets for 2023 basketball tournament

A new basketball court was unveiled Friday at Shively Park in South Louisville.
A new basketball court was unveiled Friday at Shively Park in South Louisville.(WAVE)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republican Plains Activity Conference has released the brackets for their 2023 basketball tournament.

Maywood-Hayes Center and Alma have claimed the top seed in both the boy’s and girl’s brackets, earning a first-round bye.

Elsewhere, in the West Division of the girl’s bracket; Paxton is the 2nd seed and will take on seventh-seeded Maxwell. The two teams had previously matched up against each other prior to the holiday break, and that game resulted in a 20-point victory for Paxton.

Wauneta-Palisade has claimed the third seed and will take on the sixth-seeded Tigers of Dundy-County-Stratton. In the battle of four and five seeds, Wallace (4) will play Hitchcock County (5).

In the East Division of the bracket, Southern Valley is the second seed and will play Bertrand (7). Cambridge has garnered the third seed and will take on Medicine Valley, (6). The battle of the fourth and fifth seeds features Southwest (4) and Southwest (5).

In the West Division of the Boy’s Bracket, Dundy-County-Stratton has claimed the second seed and will take on Wauneta Palisade (7). Paxton has garnered the third seed and will face off against Maxwell, the two teams played on December 16th a game that resulted in a 56-33 victory in favor of Paxton.

The battle of fourth and fifth seeds will feature Hitchcock County (4) and Wallace (5).

In the East Division of the Boy’s bracket; Cambridge has claimed the second seed and will take on Medicine Valley (7). Arapahoe has claimed the third seed and will take on Southwest (6). The battle of four and five seeds will feature Southern Valley (4) and Bertrand (5).

Copies of the brackets can be found below.

Republican Plains Activity 2023 Basketball Brackets
Republican Plains Activity 2023 Basketball Brackets(Republican Plains Activity)
Republican Plains Activity 2023 Basketball Brackets
Republican Plains Activity 2023 Basketball Brackets(Republican Plains Activity)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental
Western Nebraska possible snow totals
Large snowfall possible for central Nebraska mid-week
Virginia Hixon poses with family members.
Imperial woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers have introduced a bill to seal evictions records.
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
Western Nebraska possible snow totals
Large snowfall possible for central Nebraska mid-week
Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education
The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday