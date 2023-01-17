13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase

A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.(Pexels)
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Another trooper laid stop sticks on I-80 between Gibbon and Shelton. The vehicle slowed down but turned north at the Shelton exit. Shortly thereafter a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to end the chase. The pursuit started about 9:35 Monday night and lasted about 16 minutes.

The 13-year-old female driver and an 11-year-old male passenger are in protective custody. Troopers also found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and Shelton police office assisted in the incident.

