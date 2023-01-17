Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
Western Nebraska possible snow totals
Large snowfall possible for central Nebraska mid-week
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental
Virginia Hixon poses with family members.
Imperial woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Shooting that killed 6 in California may be gange-related, police say