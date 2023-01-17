Chase County takes on Hershey

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SPVA Boys Tournament got going Monday night. Number four seed Chase County hosted the Hershey Panthers in the first game of the tournament.

The Longhorns were at home and played like it, leading the first quarter by 10; they didn’t look back for the remainder of the game.

Chase County defeated Hershey 55–32 and will take on St. Pats, the number one seed, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST.

