Cozad Wrestling looks to accomplish big things in 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Wrestling Team has been on a great run to start the 2022-23 season. So far in tournaments, the team has taken first place, second place, and then first again. The Haymakers return a key group of veterans including; 2022 State Champion Isaac White, and State Qualifiers Hayden Russman, Brock Malcolm, Dreu White, Aaron Wilson, and Eli Boryca. Coach of the Haymakers Derek Hammerlun explains he’s excited to see what his guys can accomplish by the end of the season.

“We knew going in that we had a nice mix of competitive proven guys and some good young guys that we felt like if we could find a place for them in the lineup, we’d have a nice deep team with some pretty high-end points mixed in. We feel like right now if we can get healthy when the time is right this season, that we could make some noise,” says Hammerlun.

One of last year’s State Qualifiers, Eli Boryca, is fresh off of an injury. In the final game of the football season, Boryca tore his quad. However, very recently, Boryca made his return for the Haymakers in a duel against McCook, where he was able to secure a pin in the first period.

After taking fourth place at State last year, Boryca is ready to not only one up that as an individual, but to see his team get on the podium as well. Specifically, he would like to see the team make at least the top three.

“Cozad is butt-kickers. We’re just a good team and people should be scared of us in the next coming few weeks,” explains Boryca.

As the season continues to move along for the Haymakers, they continue to work toward the goal that they have set for February, and while they work they continue to keep their focus on one thing, themselves.

“It’s a coaching cliché, but we’re just taking it one week at a time and one practice at a time. We’re really focusing on ourselves more than the other teams. We’re trying to develop, we’re trying to get better, and we’re trying to make sure that we’re as prepared as we can be and not worry about everybody else. We feel like if we do that, we’ve got the guys in place that in February, we’re going to go out and we’re going to wrestling really well,” says Hammerlun.

