Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place

An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership.

Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now. But the Lincoln County couple has been dreaming of owning the establishment for a number of years.

“When we first started dating we would always say we’re going to own this place one day. I was thinking along the lines of when our kids were out of the house and maybe a little bit older, but here we are,” Jen Kramer, operator, and owner of Dave’s Place.

The Kramers said that former owner Bob Alberry helped make the transition as seamless as possible.

“Bob has been amazing from the time we first met with him to now. He has helped us with some of the growing pains. He’s been fantastic to provide help and knowledge about the business and trying to lend a helping hand when we could use it the most,” Josh Kramer, operator, and owner of Dave’s Place.

Dave’s Place is located at 1510 East 4th Street in North Platte and is open Sunday through Wednesday 4-10 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
Western Nebraska possible snow totals
Large snowfall possible for central Nebraska mid-week
Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge

Latest News

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and...
Dave's Place
Newsmakers Spin Club 1-17-2023
Newsmakers 1-17-2023 Spin Club
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple