Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership.

Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now. But the Lincoln County couple has been dreaming of owning the establishment for a number of years.

“When we first started dating we would always say we’re going to own this place one day. I was thinking along the lines of when our kids were out of the house and maybe a little bit older, but here we are,” Jen Kramer, operator, and owner of Dave’s Place.

The Kramers said that former owner Bob Alberry helped make the transition as seamless as possible.

“Bob has been amazing from the time we first met with him to now. He has helped us with some of the growing pains. He’s been fantastic to provide help and knowledge about the business and trying to lend a helping hand when we could use it the most,” Josh Kramer, operator, and owner of Dave’s Place.

Dave’s Place is located at 1510 East 4th Street in North Platte and is open Sunday through Wednesday 4-10 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

