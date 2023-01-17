Perkins County takes on Kimball

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SPVA Boys Tournament got going Monday night. Starting with the 3 vs. 6 matchup, it was number three seed Perkins County that hosted number six seed Kimball. Perkins County came in with a record of 7-5, while Kimball came in with a record of 3-8.

Perkins County trailed Kimball by one with a minute to go, but Blake Garner came away with a rebound and a clutch bucket to give the Plainsmen the lead, and Perkins County beat Kimball 50-47.

Perkins County will take on second-seeded Bridgeport at the NPCC tip-off at 8 p.m. CST.

