Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to the Aurora Police Saturday morning.

Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer tells Local4 they have had multiple reports of possible sightings in the Omaha metro/Council Bluffs area.

He said nothing has been confirmed but they are following up on the tips by speaking to the reporting parties and hopefully get video confirmation.

He urges anyone who may see the couple or their 2007 Chrysler Pacific with Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.

Aurora Police said the couple was last observed around 2 or 2:30 p.m. Friday in the city square.

They were then reported missing Saturday morning and an Endangered Missing Advisory was activated Sunday.

The EMA was activated for Robert Proctor to help locate them.

Robert Proctor, 89, is described as a white male, approximately 5′9″, approximately 145 pounds with thin gray hair. Loveda Proctor, 92, is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Robert has dementia and needs blood pressure medication. Loveda becomes disoriented while driving at night.

The couple’s family is asking for everyone’s help to bring them home safely.

Aurora Police said they have dealt with missing person situations like this before, but this one has turned out to be a little longer.

Lt. Dummer urges anyone with possible information or tip to contact them.

According to family members, 89-year-old Robert Proctor is 5′9″ and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.

The other missing individual, 92-year-old Loveda Proctor is 5′2″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.

According to officials, they were last seen in Grand Island on Thursday, Jan. 12. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, with Nebraska Navy military-issued plates with the number 1030.

The couple’s son Victor and his wife, Tammy, told Local4 News have a message for Robert and Loveda.

“Please call us. We love you. Everybody in this town, this county, everybody really loves you,” Tammy Proctor said.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to us from all over the United States and we know we’re going to find you,” Victor Proctor said. “It’s just a matter of time but we need everybody’s help that we can get it from.”

The couple’s granddaughter, Laci, said it’s important all Nebraskans keep an eye out.

“We really have no idea what direction they could be in or anything,” Laci Fleming said. “We don’t know why they were going to Grand Island we don’t know anything. Just look everywhere.”

Aurora Police asks anyone with information to contact them at 911 or 402-694-5815.

92-year-old Loveda Proctor (seen on the left in both photos) is 5′2″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm. (The Proctor Family)

