WEATHER ALERT DAY; Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”.
An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to mature during the day Tuesday. This low pressure system will continue to move towards the north and east overtime. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with because of an opened Gulf of Mexico will allow for heavy wet snow to occur across the viewing area. Some snow rates could be around 1 to 2 to even 3 inches an hour. Therefore, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the majority of the coverage zone and Winter storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories for the Northern portion of the Panhandle from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The timing of this snowfall will overall begin at 7 p.m. CST/ 6 p.m. MST Tuesday and end 10 p.m. CST/ 9 p.m. MST Wednesday across the viewing area. The amount of snowfall that is expected with this system are the following:
|Location
|Amounts
|Start Time
|End Time
|Interstate 80 Corridor
|6-12″+
|10 p.m. CST Tuesday
|10 p.m. CST Wednesday
|Greater Nebraska
|4-10″+
|7 p.m. CST Tuesday
|7 p.m. CST Wednesday
|Southern and Central Panhandle
|4-10+
|6 p.m. MST Tuesday
|4 p.m. MST Wednesday
|Northern Panhandle
|1-4″+
|4 a.m. MST Wednesday
|4 p.m. MST Wednesday
People are urged to finsih preparations Tuesday, as conditions will be overcast, but on the dry side with highs in the 30s. People are also encouraged to stay off the roadways during the day Wednesday as white-out conditions are going to be an issue during the day. This will lead to treacherous road conditions, which will promote snow drifts, as winds will be around 20 to 30 mph, which could cause vehicles to get stuck. If people have to travel, make sure that they have their car winter preparations kit in the event of being stuck on the road.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.