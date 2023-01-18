GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe looked up how to dispose of body
Brian Walshe appears in court after he was charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Instead of divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered his wife
FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge