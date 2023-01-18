Bill introduction concludes in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday marked the last day Nebraska state senators could introduce bills in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session.

Lawmakers introduced 190 bills Wednesday alone. Among the items introduced was a proposal from recently appointed Senator Beau Ballard that would change provisions of the Nebraska Right to Farm Act relating to certain public or private nuisances.

Senators also introduced a few measures that have the potential to change how Nebraskans vote. LB742 introduced by Omaha Senator Tony Vargas would change provisions relating to registering to vote and voting under the Election Act. Meanwhile, Senator Loren Lippincott of Central City introduced a measure that would change provisions relating to the selection of ballots cast by presidential electors.

Senator Dave Murman who chairs the Legislature’s Education Committee introduced a measure that would change provisions relating to the Student Discipline Act and provide the use of physical contact or restraint or removal from class in response to student behavior. LB811 would also provide for behavioral awareness and intervention training and change provisions relating to lottery funds used for education.

Two measures were also introduced at the request of Governor Jim Pillen. LB 723 was introduced by Brainard Senator Bruce Bostelman and would adopt the Public Water and Natural Resources Project Contracting Act. Revenue Chair Lou Ann Linehan also introduced a measure at the request of Governor Pillen. LB753 would adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act and provide tax credits.

A complete list of bills introduced is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov.

