Brady takes on Maxwell Wildcats in Double-Header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats travel to Brady for a basketball doubleheader.

The Lady Wildcats come in with a record of 1-11, and the Brady Lady Eagles come in at 2-11.

This game was tight all the way to the wire. Maxwell led by as many as eight points early in the fourth quarter, while Brady struggled to find an answer.After a timeout, the Lady Eagles turned up the pressure and brought the game within two, but it wasn’t enough as Maxwell hung on at 40-38.

The second part of the double header included both boys’ teams. The Wildcats come in with a 2-10 record, and Brady comes in with a 4-9 record. Brady got off to a fast start, leading by six points early in the game.

In the second half, Maxwell was determined and went on a run that gave them an 8-point lead. Brady looked to be stubborn, but the Wildcats finished the sweep over Brady 46-40.

