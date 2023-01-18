Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek.

On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.

A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.

The driver, identified as Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana of less than one ounce. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

NSP says all motorists should report suspected road rage incidents by calling 911.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area

Latest News

Newsmakers 1-18-2023 North Platte Public Library Update
Newsmakers 1-18-2023 North Platte Public Library Update
Early morning snow
View slideshow of winter storm photos
I-80 ramp near North Platte
Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney
Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area