Greater Nebraska braces for Snow Storm

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service is anticipating that North Platte and surrounding areas will receive up to about a foot of snow, maybe even more in some areas.

Shawn Jacobs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said, “This is a large system that is going to impact a wide area in western and north central Nebraska.” Jacobs also mentioned, “It is imperative that we tell people if you have to travel tomorrow, make sure you have your winter safety kit, including extra jackets, blankets, and high-chloride foods to help keep you warm.”

This storm system is supposed to bring the largest snow accumulation that Lincoln County has seen so far this winter, and the National Weather Service Center wants everybody in the area to be prepared for not only the snow but the wind that’s coming along with it.

